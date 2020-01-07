Man dies in officer involved shooting in Kailua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officers are responding to an officer involved shooting in Kailua.

Police say it happened around 3 p.m., and no officers were injured.

This was near the Aikahi Gardens apartment complex.

A witness says that officers fired 4 shots into the car.

The man fell out of the drivers side door, was administered CPR and taken to the hospital in critical condition where he died.

The witness says he did see a handgun on the victim.

Residents at Aikahi Gardens are shaken up by what they say is unusual violence.

They say its in a spot where children frequently skateboard, and many of them were at the pool when this happened.

EMS reports a man was critically injured from an apparent gunshot wound. The medical examiner confirmed that the man has died.

