HPD responds to apparent stabbing in Kapolei

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department responded to an apparent stabbing around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 at a strip mall in Kapolei.

Emergency officials say that a 24-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The incident occurred near Kapolei Parkway and Kamokila Boulevard.

The victim had suffered apparent stab wounds to his upper body, arm and leg.

Witnesses have told KHON2 that they heard gunfire in the area, but officials have not confirmed whether any shots were fired.