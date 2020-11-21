HPD responds to apparent stabbing in Kapolei

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department responded to an apparent stabbing around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 at a strip mall in Kapolei.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Emergency officials say that a 24-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The incident occurred near Kapolei Parkway and Kamokila Boulevard.

The victim had suffered apparent stab wounds to his upper body, arm and leg.

Witnesses have told KHON2 that they heard gunfire in the area, but officials have not confirmed whether any shots were fired.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories