EMS: 2 people in serious condition after suffering apparent gunshot wounds in an incident on Kalihi Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are responding to a possible shooting incident on Kalihi Street.
Honolulu EMS also responded and said a 27-year-old man and 25-year-old female are both in serious condition. They apparently suffered gunshot wounds to the torso.
According to HNL Alerts, Kalihi Street is closed between Hoe and Silva streets due to a criminal investigation.
The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 30, shortly before 8 p.m.