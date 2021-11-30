EMS: 2 people in serious condition after suffering apparent gunshot wounds in an incident on Kalihi Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are responding to a possible shooting incident on Kalihi Street.

Honolulu EMS also responded and said a 27-year-old man and 25-year-old female are both in serious condition. They apparently suffered gunshot wounds to the torso.

According to HNL Alerts, Kalihi Street is closed between Hoe and Silva streets due to a criminal investigation.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 30, shortly before 8 p.m.