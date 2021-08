HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police responded to an apparent murder-suicide at The Plaza Waikiki before Noon Tuesday morning.

Several officers were seen in what appears to be the garage of the facility and several other police cars were parked along Kalakaua Avenue, outside of what appears to be the lobby.

Kupuna were seen going back into the lobby of the facility around Noon.