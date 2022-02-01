HPD releases names of disciplined officers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Twenty-seven HPD officers were disciplined last year. Three of them were fired, and 16 suspended. That’s according to the police misconduct report submitted to the state legislature.

The list also names officers who have been disciplined in previous years. HPD and the police officers union have long fought against releasing the names of disciplined officers.

Among the officers who lost their job is Sgt. Albert Lee, who was charged with DUI after he allegedly crashed his car into a Hawaiian Electric substation near Kaiser High School in 2016. He told officers he wasn’t driving but couldn’t identify who was behind the wheel. The discipline report says Lee operated a subsidized vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. He made untruthful statements to investigators. He later pled no contest to reckless driving.

The report also names two other officers who were involved in the scandal back in 2018 when a man was forced to lick a urinal. One officer was suspended for 10 days, another for five days for failing to report the incident.

In 2020, former officer John Rabago was sentenced to four years in prison for depriving the man of his civil rights.

Also listed on the report is Daniel Sellers, who was involved in the Kealoha scandal. The report says Sellers committed and pled guilty to a federal crime offense for the disclosure of confidential information and he failed to submit proper documentation as required by department policy. The report says he was initially fired but after arbitration, he was given a 20-day suspension.

The most severe suspension was given to an officer who was listed as operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. He was initially fired but after filing a grievance he was suspended for 130 days.

The police officers union SHOPO, released a statement saying, “SHOPO supports a fair and transparent process that holds Honolulu police officers to the high standards expected of them by our fellow officers and the community we serve. It is important that all HPD officers are not painted with a broad brush by those listed in this report.”