HPD releases annual officer misconduct report

The Honolulu Police Department released its annual officer misconduct report.

In 2019 there were 13 officers disciplined.

Among the incidents..one officer staged a burglary at his home and burned his vehicle in an attempt to collect an insurance payment.

That officer also made a false police report.

The officer has been discharged, and the Attorney General’s office is investigating.

Another officer was also discharged for failing to take appropriate action and report an incident where a man was forced to lick a urinal.