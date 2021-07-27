HPD recognizes outstanding officers, civilians and canines

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is holding a ceremony to recognize some outstanding officers and employees for Fall of 2019.

The ceremony, which was originally postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is being held outdoors at HPD’s Alapai headquarters. An Officer of the Quarter, Unit of the Quarter and Civilian Employee of the Quarter were announced and a Silver Medal of Valor and Bronze Medal of Valor were presented.

HPD is also expected to honor two canines for their service at 10 a.m.