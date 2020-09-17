HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police arrested a 35-year-old man during a Palolo game room bust on Sept 15. Cash and more than 12 gambling devices were also seized.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Officials say the suspect was arrested for gambling promotion and possession of a gambling device.
Eight others were cited for violating the mayor’s emergency order regarding social gatherings.
To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 808-723-3933.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Hawaii’s Top 10 Celebrates This Week’s Top Local Songs
- Kapolei’s Zoar Nedd represents Hawai’i in Big West Conference’s recently established diversity, equity and inclusion committee
- Honolulu brings back “Farm to Car” and “Fish to Dish” programs in efforts to support local food producers
- Health officials issue red placard to Vietnamese Cuisine on Maui
- HPD raids illegal Palolo game room