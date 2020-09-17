HPD raids illegal Palolo game room

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police arrested a 35-year-old man during a Palolo game room bust on Sept 15. Cash and more than 12 gambling devices were also seized.

Officials say the suspect was arrested for gambling promotion and possession of a gambling device.

Eight others were cited for violating the mayor’s emergency order regarding social gatherings.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 808-723-3933.

