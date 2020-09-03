HPD raid illegal game room in Kalihi following recent string of gambling activity on O’ahu

KALIHI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 36-year-old man was arrested today during an illegal game room bust in Kalihi on Tuesday night.
Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported more than a dozen machines, cash, drugs and firearms were seized.
The Kalihi man was arrested for promotion and possession of gambling devices. Last week, HPD raided an Aiea home and a 55-year-old man was arrested on similar charges.
HPD says a search warrant was executed by the Direct 5 Crime Reduction Unit, Narcotics/Vice Division, and the Specialized Services Division.
Police are asking the public to report any illegal gambling activity to the Narcotics/Vice hotline at 723-3933.
