HPD opens investigation after an incident in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Around 9 a.m. a patrol officer was sent to a report of an argument at Ka Hanahou Circle on Wednesday, June 17.

The police officer found a 28-year-old man arguing with a bystander and was lying in a truck that did not belong to him.

Police say that the man became combative, and began to struggle with the officer and the bystander.

A second officer arrived at the scene and the man was handcuffed, but continued to struggle, so a third officer placed shackles on his legs.

According to the police spokesperson, the man was seated on the ground and was leaning against one of the vehicles when he became unresponsive.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honolulu Police Department has opened up an investigation. The three officers involved have seven, eight, and 29 years of service.

This is a developing story.

