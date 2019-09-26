HPD arrests 28 Sherwood Forest protestors in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Twenty-eight protestors were arrested at the entrance to Waimanalo Bay Beach Park on Thursday, Sept. 26 amid the Sherwood Forest protest.

They were arrested without incident, according to the Honolulu Police Department. They were arrested for obstructing a highway and were all released after posting $100 bail each.

No injuries were reported following the incident.

Kalanianaole Highway was later reopened in both directions near Sherwood Forest at 10:30 a.m. after it was closed at 8:30 a.m. The public was advised to use Hihimanu Street as an alternate route.

Police responded to the protest.