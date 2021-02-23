HPD officers, K-9s search beach near Camp Erdman

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — HPD officers scoured a beach in Waialua on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Sources say they were looking for the body of 18-month-old Kytana Ancog.

Dozens of officers along with K-9 units spent several hours at the beach near Camp Erdman.

Fishermen in the area say police were staking out the spot on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at night and started the search early on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

Kytana’s father, Travis Rodrigues, has been charged with murder.

Court records say he confessed to killing Kytana and then made arrangements with another man, Scott Michael carter, to hide the body.

Carter has been charged with hindering prosecution.

HPD is not commenting on the search or if anything was found.

Rodrigues and Carter are scheduled to be back in court on Thursday.