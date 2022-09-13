HONOLULU (KHON2) — A promotion ceremony was held on Tuesday to recognize seventeen officers and 14 civilians at the Neal Blaisdell Center’s Pikake Room.
Glenn Hayashi and Aaron Takasaki-Young were promoted to the rank of assistant chief.
Check out more news from around Hawaii
Hayashi will take on the new role with 30 years of service. He will also head the Support Services Bureau, where he previously served as acting assistant chief.
Takasaki-Young, who has 21 years of service and served as major of the Human Resources Division, will head the Administrative.
Promoted to the rank of major were Jarod Hiramoto and Calvin Sung, both have 23 years of service.
Hiramoto will command the Criminal Investigation Division, where he previously served as
captain.
Sung will command District 1 (Central Honolulu), where he previously served as acting major.
Promoted to the rank of captain is Matthew Kurihara, a 16-year veteran who previously served as the lieutenant of the Human Resources Division. He will now serve as the executive officer of the Information Technology Division.
The new lieutenants include:
- Creighton Hatico — District 5 (Kalihi)
- Miya Oliver — Central Receiving Division
The new sergeants include:
- Cynthia Sanders — District 3 (Pearl City/Aiea/Waipahu)
- Pei Lun Shin — District 8 (Kapolei/Waianae
The new detectives include:
- Jon Ishikawa — Traffic Division
- Troy Kamekona — Criminal Investigation Division
- Scott Valdez — Criminal Investigation Division
The new corporals include:
- Lawrence Mancini — District 4 (Windward Oahu)
- James Nebrija — District 4
- Nakia Newton — District 4
- Stephen Timmons — District 4
- Alexander Watson — District 5
The newly promoted civilians include:
Traci Abe — Private Secretary I, Office of the Chief
Shawnnel Cababag — Secretary II, District 1
Lori Ann Chong — Police Evidence Specialist II, Records and Identification Division
Adam Dupart III — Radio Technician II, Telecommunications Systems Section
Shaun Gabatino — Police Evidence Custodian I, Records and Identification Division
Deborah Kamanao — Private Secretary II, Office of the Chief
Rosemary Mendoza — Senior Clerk Typist, Records and Identification Division
Brenda Montpetit — Police Evidence Custodian I, Records and Identification Division
Kapono Paekukui — Police Evidence Custodian I, Records and Identification Division
Hillary Rasquero — Secretary II, Narcotics/Vice Division
Lynelle Stone — Private Secretary I, Office of the Chief
Brianne Taira — Senior Clerk Typist, Intelligence Enforcement Unit
Grady Tatsuyama — Police Evidence Custodian I, Records and Identification Division
Niki Torrijos — Sherlock Senior Clerk Typist, Records and Identification Division