A promotion ceremony held at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center by the Honolulu Police Department.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A promotion ceremony was held on Tuesday to recognize seventeen officers and 14 civilians at the Neal Blaisdell Center’s Pikake Room.

Glenn Hayashi and Aaron Takasaki-Young were promoted to the rank of assistant chief.

Hayashi will take on the new role with 30 years of service. He will also head the Support Services Bureau, where he previously served as acting assistant chief.

Takasaki-Young, who has 21 years of service and served as major of the Human Resources Division, will head the Administrative.

Promoted to the rank of major were Jarod Hiramoto and Calvin Sung, both have 23 years of service.

Hiramoto will command the Criminal Investigation Division, where he previously served as

captain.

Sung will command District 1 (Central Honolulu), where he previously served as acting major.

Promoted to the rank of captain is Matthew Kurihara, a 16-year veteran who previously served as the lieutenant of the Human Resources Division. He will now serve as the executive officer of the Information Technology Division.

The new lieutenants include:

Creighton Hatico — District 5 (Kalihi)

Miya Oliver — Central Receiving Division

The new sergeants include:

Cynthia Sanders — District 3 (Pearl City/Aiea/Waipahu)

Pei Lun Shin — District 8 (Kapolei/Waianae

The new detectives include:

Jon Ishikawa — Traffic Division

Troy Kamekona — Criminal Investigation Division

Scott Valdez — Criminal Investigation Division

The new corporals include:

Lawrence Mancini — District 4 (Windward Oahu)

James Nebrija — District 4

Nakia Newton — District 4

Stephen Timmons — District 4

Alexander Watson — District 5

The newly promoted civilians include:

Traci Abe — Private Secretary I, Office of the Chief

Shawnnel Cababag — Secretary II, District 1

Lori Ann Chong — Police Evidence Specialist II, Records and Identification Division

Adam Dupart III — Radio Technician II, Telecommunications Systems Section

Shaun Gabatino — Police Evidence Custodian I, Records and Identification Division

Deborah Kamanao — Private Secretary II, Office of the Chief

Rosemary Mendoza — Senior Clerk Typist, Records and Identification Division

Brenda Montpetit — Police Evidence Custodian I, Records and Identification Division

Kapono Paekukui — Police Evidence Custodian I, Records and Identification Division

Hillary Rasquero — Secretary II, Narcotics/Vice Division

Lynelle Stone — Private Secretary I, Office of the Chief

Brianne Taira — Senior Clerk Typist, Intelligence Enforcement Unit

Grady Tatsuyama — Police Evidence Custodian I, Records and Identification Division

Niki Torrijos — Sherlock Senior Clerk Typist, Records and Identification Division