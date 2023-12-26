HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are searching for two burglary suspects.

Police said on Dec. 6, two suspects wearing white jumpsuits and masks, stole an ATM from a Waipio gas station.

Suspect one, a man, smashed a glass window of the Shell gas station and used a strap to attach the ATM to a vehicle.

Suspect two assisted him in loading the ATM into the vehicle before making their getaway.

The vehicle is said to be an SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Honolulu Police.