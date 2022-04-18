HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department thanked the public for their help in finding a 74-year-old woman with dementia.

Lylia Capati was found in the Ewa Beach area at around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, April 18. She is now safe with family and friends.

According to HPD, Capati is 4 feet, ten inches tall and weighs around 107 pounds. She was described as having black hair, and brown eyes, and was wearing a black and brown dress with sandals.

If anyone has any information on this incident they may call 808-955-8300 or through the P3 Tips app.