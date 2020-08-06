HPD makes gambling bust in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday night, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) executed a gambling search warrant at an illegal game room on the 2500 block of Kalihi Street.
Eleven gambling devices and cash were recovered.
HPD was assisted by the Narcotics/Vice and Specialized Services Divisions.
HPD is asking the public to report suspicious or illegal gambling activity by calling the Narcotics/Vice hotline at 723-3933.
