HPD looking for mail theft suspect who used another person’s license to obtain a package

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is searching for a mail theft suspect who entered the Waipio UPS store and apparently used someone else’s driver’s license to have a package released to her.

HPD reported the incident happened at around 6:23 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. The female suspect showed a photocopy of the complainant’s driver’s license in order to receive a package; she left in an unknown direction.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to video surveillance, the female suspect had black hair and was wearing a gray dress with black straps and sandals. She also had a white bag with a long shoulder strap, black face mask and appeared to have a fair complexion and a small, thin build.

The complainant said the package was rerouted from an address on Kapiolani Boulevard to the UPS store in Waipio.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Anyone with information regarding this incident and/or the suspect should contact HPD here. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers here.