WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 50-year-old man is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in Wahiawa, early Monday morning.

The man was reportedly walking northbound on Wilikina Drive, on the road and not in a marked crosswalk, when he was hit around 3:35 a.m.

The man was transported to the hospital.

The driver is still unknown and Honolulu police are asking anyone with information to call (808) 723-3413.