HPD joins Walk Wise Hawaii to promote safe driving and pedestrian safety

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police hit the streets Tuesday night with officials from the organization Walk Wise Hawaii to promote driving safety for those behind the wheels as well as pedestrians. They held a sign-waving event on Ala Moana Boulevard fronting the Harbor View Plaza.

Their message: Pay attention to your surroundings, and show aloha to others.

“All the residents you see here are really concerned about speeding, about noise, about people who can’t understand that we all live here in the Aloha State, so we should live aloha,” said Sen. Sharon Moriwaki.

Sen. Moriwaki is asking people to drive with caution, not to speed, and not to make a lot of noise. She hopes these tips will preserve the quality of life for people who live in the surrounding area.

She’s also talking with the Department of Transportation about ways of slowing down traffic, including adding signage and possibly more speed bumps.