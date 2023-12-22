HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police responded to a shooting in a parking lot in the Pearlridge area Friday morning.

A female in her 30s was shot just after 10 a.m.

EMS said she was pronounced dead at the scene and HPD said they were investigating it as a homicide.

Pali Momi hospital remains on lockdown as of 11:54 a.m. Pali Momi Medical Center, Pali Momi Cancer Center, Pali Momi Outpatient Pavilion and the Straub Pearlridge Clinic were included in the lockdown.

Pearlridge Center remains open.

No arrests have been made, according to HPD.