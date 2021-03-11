HPD investigating robbery of 61-year-old woman at a Kalihi bus stop

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is investigating the robbery of a 61-year-old woman at a bus stop in Kalihi that occurred during the morning of Thursday, March 11.

Officials said, the incident occurred around 4:13 a.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

According to HPD, a male suspect used a dangerous instrument to assault the 61-year-old victim while she was sitting at the bus stop.

The male was then able to grab the purse of the victim before he fled on foot.

The 61-year-old woman suffered minor injuries from the robbery, according to police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.