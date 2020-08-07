HPD investigating overnight shooting in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating an overnight shooting in Wahiawa that sent two people to the hospital.

According to HPD, it happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday night.

EMS officials say when crews showed up at the scene they found a 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman with gun shot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

