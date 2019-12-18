HPD investigating North Shore homicide

Honolulu police are investigating a homicide following an assault at Pupukea on the North Shore. Just before 5:00 p.m., police had cleared the scene, but earlier today they blocked off the entrance to that corner property. We are told investigators left because they needed to talk to more witnesses.

Officials tell us at about 12:15 p.m., EMS responded to the scene for an apparent assault. They treated a 36-year-old man who was unresponsive. Officials say he was taken in critical condition to an area hospital. Around 1:00 p.m., EMS returned to the same location for a second patient, but that patient was no longer there. Neighbors say they heard sirens from the ambulance, but nothing else. Police have confirmed they are looking into a murder case.