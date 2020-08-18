HPD investigating deadly stabbing in the Makiki area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are investigating a murder in the Makiki area.

According to HPD, a 43-year-old man is dead following an apparent stabbing on Piikoi St.

It happened around 10:30 Monday night.

EMS officials say they were called to the apartment building and found the victim with stab wounds to his upper body.

He was then transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police are still investigating, but say a female suspect may have been arrested.

The cause of the incident is unknown at this time.