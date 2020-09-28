HPD investigating an apparent early-morning stabbing in Mapunapuna

MAPUNAPUNA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for the suspect in an early-morning apparent stabbing in Mapunapuna.

The stabbing occurred at around 1:45 Monday morning on Kakoi Street.

Honolulu EMS officials say they treated a 49-year-old at the scene and took him to the hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is underway.

