HPD investigating an apparent early-morning stabbing in Mapunapuna

MAPUNAPUNA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for the suspect in an early-morning apparent stabbing in Mapunapuna.
The stabbing occurred at around 1:45 Monday morning on Kakoi Street.
Honolulu EMS officials say they treated a 49-year-old at the scene and took him to the hospital in serious condition.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is underway.
