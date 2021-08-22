HPD investigating alleged robbery, attempted murder in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is investigating an alleged robbery and attempted murder that occurred in the Honolulu area on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Officials reported a male suspect waved around a rifle and demanded money from an employee at a business.

When the possible suspect exited the building, he was confronted by another man outside. The suspect then allegedly fired a shot at the man but missed.

Officials reported the suspect left the scene in a stolen vehicle. No arrests have been made, and no injuries were reported.

Police are currently investigating the incident.