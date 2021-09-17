HPD investigating 3 officers following critical crash in Makaha

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) has opened criminal and administrative investigations into what happened before a critical crash on Sunday, Sept. 12, in the Makaha area.

HPD confirms three officers in the Kapolei district have had their police powers removed.

One of the officers has 15 years of service. The other two officers have three years of service.

Police said the accident happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. The vehicle was attempting to make a right turn onto Orange St. when it lost control, hit a curb, drove through an open lot, then through a fence. The vehicle then hit some trees before going over a concrete wall of a neighboring property.

These are very serious allegations, and criminal and administrative investigations have been initiated to see if laws or department policies were violated. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Professional Standards Office at 723-3375. Rade Vanic, HPD Interim Chief of Police

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said six people were injured. When EMS arrived, five people were at the scene: One person got out of the car on his own, and four were thrown from the car. Police said two were hospitalized in critical condition, and the others were seriously injured. According to EMS, the sixth person who was absent called 911 nearly an hour later and was taken to the hospital.

Police said speed appears to be a contributing factor to the accident, but it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were also contributing factors.