HPD investigating 2 child abuse cases, one baby dead

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are investigating two separate cases of possible child abuse, including one that killed a baby.

According to police, on Monday, a five-month-old infant was found unresponsive and then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, police said an autopsy had found the baby had acute internal traumatic injuries.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man confessed to assaulting the child and was arrested.

Police are also looking into an incident at Iroquois Point, where another infant was hospitalized on November 23, after having difficulty breathing.

The case was transferred to child abuse detail.

Prevention abuse experts said more people at home can lead to added stress, but if a loved one starts to notice a parent or guardian becoming frustrated take the time to help them.

“If you can come from a loving place and say, ‘hi, it looks like you’re having a bad day, or can I help in some way? Or you can try to distract the child so that the parent can sort of regain their composure,” explained Nanci Kreidman, CEO of Domestic Violence Action Center.

She said it’s easy for a passerby, friend, or loved one to turn their head or avoid getting involved, but it’s better to speak up especially when a child cannot.

“Living with that regret is unbearable,” she said. “So, we have to make sure that these babies are not harmed in vain.”

The Executive Director of Prevent Child Abuse Hawaii said parents and guardians should ask for help and support if they need it.

“They get so worked up that they almost go blank, and then they lose it. It’s sad,” explained

Bob Raasch Barajas.

“And that’s when we have a problem.”

Raasch Barajas said parents should call a loved one or FaceTime or Zoom them.

“It’s okay to get on Zoom and call your sister, your mother, or your brother-in-law, or whoever it is that you can communicate with, and just say, ‘I really need some help, I can’t take this anymore,’ I mean, it’s okay to say those words,” he said.

He said neighbors can also help if they hear anything out of the ordinary. If you hear a cry that doesn’t sound right, call the Department of Human Services, callers can remain anonymous.

“It’s okay to step in, it’s scary. Oh, my God, it’s scary, but you know, that’s a child,” he said.

Parents can call the Parent Line at 808-526-1222

To report child abuse or neglect call 808-832-5300.

To report child trafficking call 808-832-1999.

To contact the Domestic Violence Action Center, call 1-800-690-6200 or text 605-956-5680.