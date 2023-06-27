HPD’s SSD are seen at the scene of a burglary incident which ended with the 30-year-old suspect being fatally shot on June 23, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The investigation continues into Friday’s officer-involved shooting in Pearl City that left a man dead.

Honolulu police stated that part of the investigation includes how the suspect got a hold of an unattended police rifle. The ACLU of Hawaii is calling that alarming.

The Honolulu Police Department said the incident started off as a burglary call with a woman saying her ex-boyfriend was in her home armed with knives.

HPD said the man eventually ran next door to a balcony where officers were previously posted and grabbed an unattended police rifle.

HPD added the suspect was holding the rifle when officers returned and that’s when three officers shot the suspect. The 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“An unattended police weapon is a nightmare,” Scott Greenwood, executive director of ACLU of Hawaii

The ACLU of Hawaii is calling the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting neglectful.

“If HPD needs to tighten up their its policies or tighten up its training or weapons handling, or swat call out, then that’s something they certainly should do,” said Greenwood.

According to HPD, criminal and administrative investigations are being conducted internally.

As for body-worn camera footage of the incident, HPD said on Friday, only certain types of officers are issued the devices.

Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan said “Certain officers like Specialized Services Division do not carry are not issued body-worn camera. Our patrol officers are.”

The Honolulu prosecutor’s office will conduct an independent investigation into Friday’s officer-involved shooting.

The ACLU of Hawaii said independent investigations are important for accountability.

The Honolulu prosecutor’s office said in a statement:

“There will always be questions about the validity of an investigation when the agency conducting the investigation is the agency involved… The public can be reassured the law applies to everyone.”

KHON2.com has requested the body-worn camera footage from HPD.