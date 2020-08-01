HPD investigates buried body found near Makua Cave in Waianae, identifies victim

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are searching for witnesses in a murder case that was discovered in the Waianae area.

On Tuesday, July 21, a man’s body was found partially buried in a shallow grave roughly 200 yards east of Makua Cave.

Pictured: Victim Joseph Hoffman, also known as Joe Boy.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Joseph Hoffman, and police have ruled his death as a homicide.

Police are asking people with information about this case to call CrimeStoppers 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

