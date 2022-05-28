HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department held a clean-up day in Mililani on Saturday, May 28.

The police department staff in Mililani were joined by volunteers from the Mililani Lions Club, Herc Rentals, and The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, Mililani Stake.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

They picked up litter, and painted over graffiti in lower Mililani by Meheula Parkway from Mililani Marketplace to Kamehameha Highway.

The Honolulu Police Department District 2 in Mililani held a clean-up day in Mililani, Hawaii on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

The Honolulu Police Department District 2 in Mililani held a clean-up day in Mililani, Hawaii on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

The Honolulu Police Department District 2 in Mililani held a clean-up day in Mililani, Hawaii on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

The Honolulu Police Department District 2 in Mililani held a clean-up day in Mililani, Hawaii on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

The Honolulu Police Department District 2 in Mililani held a clean-up day in Mililani, Hawaii on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

The Honolulu Police Department District 2 in Mililani held a clean-up day in Mililani, Hawaii on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

The Honolulu Police Department District 2 in Mililani held a clean-up day in Mililani, Hawaii on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

The Honolulu Police Department District 2 in Mililani held a clean-up day in Mililani, Hawaii on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

The Honolulu Police Department District 2 in Mililani held a clean-up day in Mililani, Hawaii on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

The Honolulu Police Department District 2 in Mililani held a clean-up day in Mililani, Hawaii on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

The Honolulu Police Department District 2 in Mililani held a clean-up day in Mililani, Hawaii on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

The Honolulu Police Department District 2 in Mililani held a clean-up day in Mililani, Hawaii on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

The Honolulu Police Department District 2 in Mililani held a clean-up day in Mililani, Hawaii on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

The Honolulu Police Department District 2 in Mililani held a clean-up day in Mililani, Hawaii on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

The Honolulu Police Department District 2 in Mililani held a clean-up day in Mililani, Hawaii on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

The Mililani Marketplace and the city Department of Facility Maintenance’s Storm Water Quality Division also helped.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The clean up day was a part of the city’s Mālama O Ka ‘Āina community volunteer program.