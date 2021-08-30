HPD host their first cruiser food drive event in Kona

KONA (KHON2) – The Hawai’i Police Department is partnering up with Costco and The Food Basket, Hawai’i Island’s Food Bank to collect nonperishable food items at their first annual “Fill A Cruiser Food Drive” event.

According to HPD, the Kona Community Policing Section will have a marked police cruiser parked in front of Costco this Friday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kona Costco.

HPD said all nonperishable food items will then be distributed to the Food Basket, who will in turn provide it to residents of Hawai’i Island in need.

The HPD officers will adhere to all County mandated social distancing guidelines – maintaining six feet distance and wearing of masks.

“This event is a great opportunity for our island community to assist The Food Basket, which plays a pivotal role in providing food assistance to many people in our community,” HPD’s Sergeant Michael Hardie said.

HPD’s Kona Community Policing Section expressed their gratitude to Costco of Kona and its employees for their participation and to The Food Basket, for all their hard work providing food to Hawai’i Island residents.