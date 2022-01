WAIPAHU, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is investigating a homicide in Waipahu, involving a man in his 40s who was found dead Thursday morning, with one gunshot wound in the Waipahu Depot Road area.

The 47-year-old man was identified, by family, as Jon Tokuhara and he was found inside the Tokuhara Acupuncture shop. HPD said there are no suspects at this time.