HPD finds explosive devices near University

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are searching for two male suspects after explosive devices were discovered in the University area.

It happened at approximately 9:24 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the two men, who remain unidentified, assembled explosive devices prompting a building evacuation.

No arrests have been made at this time.