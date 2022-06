HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported that officers and the Honolulu Fire Department are responding to a large brush fire in Kunia on Thursday night.

Police said the brush fire is near the intersection of Kunia Road and Kunia Drive. They received the call to the scene at around 8:03 p.m.

Officials are continuing to evacuate residents in the area of the fire.

Both entrances to Kunia Drive have been closed as well as Kunia Road.