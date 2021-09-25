HPD: Driver, 79, dies after single motor vehicle crash in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) responded to a single motor vehicle collision in Waimanalao that left a 79-year-old woman dead on Friday, Sept. 24.

According to HPD, the incident happened around 8:45 a.m. Friday. She was driving eastbound on Kalanianaole Highway in a Honda sedan.

The vehicle then swerved off the road and hit a metal pole, HPD reported. She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead after she succumbed to her injuries.

HPD said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be involved in this incident, and there were no other passengers in the car.

Police are still investigating what caused the collision.