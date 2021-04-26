Honolulu police warn public of caller soliciting donations on their behalf

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are warning the public of a recent donation scam.

Police received multiple reports of someone on the phone claiming to be with HPD and asking for a cash donation to go towards training new officers.

The HPD does not solicit donations from the public.

If you receive a phone call from someone soliciting donations on behalf of the HPD, hang up.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send anonymous web tips online or via the P3 Tips App.

