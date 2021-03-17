HPD, CrimeStoppers seeking public’s help in finding missing 76-year-old woman

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 76-year-old Marietta Ojha, of Moili’ili.

According to CrimeStoppers, Ojha suffers from dementia was last seen leaving her home in Moili’ili around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17.

Officials said, Ojha uses a walking stick and might have become disoriented.

Ojha is described as Hawaiian, Chinese and Caucasian, weighing 130 pounds and standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a florescent yellow hoodie, blue jeans and green slippers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app

