HPD, CrimeStoppers seek public’s help locating missing 59-year-old woman

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing 59-year-old Carmen Torres, who officials say suffers from onset dementia.

CrimeStoppers says Torres was last seen behind the Hale Koa Hotel in Waikiki walking away from the beach area on Friday, April 2, around 3:30 p.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Officials said, Torres moved to Honolulu two months ago.

Torres is described by authorities as Hispanic, 165 pounds and five feet, six inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

CrimeStoppers says she was last seen with wearing a blue beach dress and black pants.

Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app.