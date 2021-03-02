HPD, CrimeStoppers searching for missing man on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 52-year-old Mark Panela, who was last seen in February, 2021.

Officials said, Panela was last seen leaving a Waialua area residence in early February.

According to CrimeStoppers, a witnesses described seeing a person matching the description of Panela on Sunday, Feb. 7, walking towards the ocean at Kahana Bay wearing a wet suit and carrying diving gear around 9:30 a.m.

A friend later found Panela’s vehicle in the Kahana Bay area on Sunday, Feb. 21, officials said.

Panela has not been seed or heard from since, CrimeStoppers said, and officials are asking for the public’s assistance in determining his whereabouts.

Panela is described as being 5’8″ tall and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now also send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app.