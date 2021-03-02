HPD, CrimeStoppers looking for witnesses of assault on a police officer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating witnesses of an assault on an HPD officer in front of the Waimanalo 7-Eleven on Monday, March 1.

Police say, the incident occured around 10:28 p.m. near 41-1540 Kalanianaole Hwy.

The officer was responding to a call at the Waimanalo 7-Eleven regarding a man that refused to leave the store, officials said. The officer approached the man upon arrival “at which time the male physically assaulted the officer,” according to a CrimeStoppers news release.

Officials say, there were two witnesses who assisted the officer in apprehending the suspect that investigators would like to speak to about the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. The tipster may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.