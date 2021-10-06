HPD, CrimeStoppers issue warning of new scam targeting Uber drivers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) and CrimeStoppers sent out a warning on Wednesday, Oct. 6, about a new scam targeting Uber drivers.

Uber drivers have reported receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be an Uber customer service representative requesting their driver’s account information.

Police said the drivers later discovered that the money earned from their fares was withdrawn from their accounts. Drivers are advised to never disclose their account information over the phone.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips here.