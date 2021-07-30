HPD: Construction worker killed after 5,000 pound metal falls on him

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A construction worker is dead following a tragic accident in Manoa.

Honolulu police say it happened at around 7:39 p.m. on Thursday. A representative of the University of Hawaii confirmed that the tragedy took place near Clarence T.C. Ching Field along the road that leads to the entrance of the baseball field.

According to police, the construction workers were unloading metal material in plastic wrapping from inside a container with the use of a pallet jack. The contents were pushed to the open end of the container when the metal material, which was believed to weigh approximately 5,000 pounds, went over the edge and fell on one of the workers, a 30-year-old man.

Life saving measures were taken, but proved unsuccessful and the man could not be revived.

At this time, no suspicious circumstances have been found. The incident is being labeled as an unattended death.