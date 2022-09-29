HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department hosted a cleanup event in Waikiki with officers and residents.

HPD partners with different businesses and members of the community picked up trash around the city.

During the pandemic, community events hosted by HPD were not held but since then have started to host more in various districts, including the one today on Thursday, September 29.

Taryn Osborne from the Honolulu Police Department said, “this is more of a personal level so it’s nice for them to come out and tell us things that they see and hear that might not necessarily get reported.”

Taryn added, “it’s nice that we have the visitors as well as the residents and businesses coming and working.”

If you are interested in another community cleanup, you can check HPD’s community calendar.