Zane Logan arrested after a victim was attacked with a hand tool at Ala Moana Beach Park on May 24, 2022. (Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said they have charged Zane Logan on Thursday with two counts of burglary relating to two separate incidents from 2021.

The department said the first incident was on July 6, 2021 when Logan allegedly entered a secured bicycle cage at a Kakaao condominium and stole a bicycle.

Then on Nov. 5, Logan entered the same cage and stole another bicycle. He later abandoned the bike when confronted by the building’s manager.

Logan was charged with two counts of burglary in the second degree

He continues to await trial on an unrelated case in which he was charged with one count of theft in the second degree.