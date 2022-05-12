HONOLULU (KHON2) — The search for Honolulu’s next police chief has come down to four candidates. They were named on Thursday at the Honolulu Police Commission meeting.

“At this time, the commission is happy to announce the following individuals in alphabetical order as finalists for the chief of police: Scott Ebner, Mike Lambert, Arthur Joe Logan, and Ben Moszkowics,” stated commission chair Shannon Alivado.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

There were seven candidates that went through what’s known as an assessment center this week. Each candidate was given three written tests and three oral tests. A panel of six people assessed the candidates on eight competencies which include communication, decision making, and innovative thinking.

According to the president of the police officers union, SHOPO, Moszkowics and Lambert are both majors in the Honolulu Police Department and have been there for 20 plus years. Logan is a retired adjutant general with the Hawaii Army National Guard but also spent 20 years in HPD and retired as a detective. Ebner was with the New Jersey State Police.

The union president said he’ll be looking for someone who can provide the best working conditions for HPD officers.

“Good work schedule, possibly the 3 – 12 that’s being piloted if the chief would be able to push that department wide,” said SHOPO President Robert Cavaco. “Use that as a recruiting tool, get more officers into the department and also other working conditions with our equipment and uniforms.”

He said the next chief should also have better communication with the community.

“Being more open and just being transparent and giving them the information that you and the community needs, so that they can have trust in the department,” said Cavaco.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The commission will be interviewing the four finalists in the days ahead. The new chief is expected to be named on May 23.