HPD chief says quotas were discussed to motivate officers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — HPD Chief Susan Ballard says quotas were discussed as a way to motivate officers.

Now she’s says it’s no longer necessary.

The performance standards were sent out earlier this month which set weekly minimum quotas for the officers. It included five moving citations, five parking citations, and two DUI stops. Ballard said it was discussed to motivate officers who were not doing the bare minimum.

“When we see officers out there and this is only a very small minority,” said Ballard. ” It’s not the majority of officers, coming in with nothing all day long for the whole week. They’ve done nothing as far as any type of enforcement or any type of educational.”

She said at the time that it was sent out without her approval, even though the memo said that reports had to be submitted to the chief. She said on Monday that she couldn’t explain how it happened, but she plans to talk to the officer who who sent out the memo.

“I can’t tell you why they chose to do it other than they needed to give them something that was black and white to go by,” said Ballard.”It was a mistake, and it’s being addressed.”

She says those minimum standards were discussed as part of negotiations for a new contract, which is set to expire on June 30. Officers rotating their shifts was also discussed. She says both issues are no longer on the table. As for making sure that officers do their jobs, she says she’s counting on the sergeants and lieutenants to closely supervise officers.

“Because that’s what they’re paid to do is being paid to supervise, ,” said Ballard. “So they need to be aware of what’s going on in their district or their area and make sure it’s being addressed by the officer.”

She adds that there really is no good reason for any officer to fall below the minimum standards, because there’s always something to do, whether it’s enforcement or educating the community.

“There’s always gonna be people around,” said Ballard. “There’s always gonna be businesses around. So it’s their responsibility to get out there, know the people they’re working for, and also the businesses.”