HPD chief okay with releasing names of disciplined officers, but not for minor violations

HPD officers should be held more accountable, and steps are being taken for that to happen. That’s according to Chief Susan Ballard, who shared more thoughts on police reform.

With ongoing protests across the country, there’s a push to hold police officers more accountable. One way to do that here is to release the names of officers who have been suspended. Chief Ballard says it should be done on a case-by-case basis, and should not be done for minor violations.

“If they get suspended for say turning in their mileage slip late or overdrawing gas, things like that are just small procedural policy types of things,” said Ballard.

Ballard says HPD officers are also being held more accountable by training them to intervene when a fellow officer is doing something wrong. KHON2 asked if officers wold have a hard time with it.

“I really don’t see an issue with it. This whole blue wall of silence thing is crumbling. I think that’s going to be becoming a thing of the past,” said Ballard.

Some changes have to be made by state lawmakers. Legislators plan to take up a proposal that would release the names of disciplined officers when they resume next week.

House Speaker Scott Saiki sent a statement saying, “The House of Representative is well aware of the need to enact reforms that prevent abuses within our criminal justice system.”

As for the police officers union SHOPO, the president says releasing the names of disciplined officers is unfair when it’s not done to other city workers.

“The majority of our discipline when it comes to suspension is administrative issues our standard of conduct. So is that fair? We don’t think that’s fair,” said Malcolm Lutu.

More changes could be made, like the use of vascular neck restraint which is similar to a chokehold. Officers aren’t allowed to use it for now while a committee reviews the policy.

“Not saying that we won’t do away with it but I think we need to do a thorough job of looking into all pieces before I make a final decision,” said Ballard.