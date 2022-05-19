HONOLULU (KHON2) — The four finalists in the search for a new Honolulu Police Department (HPD) chief will have their say Thursday night in a live televised forum. It’s the final stages in what will be an open process in choosing who will lead the department.

PBS Hawaii will feature the four candidates in the show “Insights” from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Retired Maj. Gen. Joe Logan, HPD Major Mike Lambert, HPD Major Ben Moszkowicz and retired New Jersey State Police officer Scott Ebner will answer questions, mostly sent in by the community.

“How often in the past does anybody hear from candidates for this position? Here’s an opportunity that’s unprecedented, and we’re happy to be a part of that,” said Chuck Parker, Vice-President of Content at PBS Hawaii.

Parker said he expects a lot of questions to be submitted, and the idea is to get to as many of them as possible. It won’t be a debate, but the candidates will be allowed to interact with each other, as long as they don’t get too long winded.

“We will impress upon them early on before the show starts: We want to hear from you, but get to the point,” said Parker.

This will be the first opportunity for the finalists to answer questions. On Monday, the Honolulu Police Commission will also interview them during the Police Commission meeting.

Former Commission chair Loretta Sheehan applauds the Commission’s efforts in being transparent in the selection process and calls it a great opportunity for the public.

“To watch the candidates respond to questions coming out of the blue, it’s going to be great for the public to be able to participate. It’s going to be great to be able to watch how candidates can pivot. How deep is their knowledge?” said Sheehan.

The group Common Cause Hawaii says it supports more transparency in the process. In a statement the director says, “The public must be able to see into the selection process in order to ensure and hold accountable that any person selected by the Police Commission will understand the job at hand.”

A new HPD Chief could be selected on Monday.