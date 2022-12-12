HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan joins KHON2 in-studio to talk about the status of concealed-carry applications, violent crime and expanding body-worn cameras for officers. He says 10 out of nearly 600 applications for concealed-carry gun permits are complete and are in the final stages of review.
HPD chief: 10 of 600 concealed-carry apps complete, permit issuance pending
by: Gina Mangieri
Posted:
Updated:
January 01 2023 12:00 am
